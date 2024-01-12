IMDb 2 / 10 from 20 users

Diterbitkan 23 April 2022

Oleh LIN

Behind Closed Doors 2: Toxic Workplace (2022)

Joy is fresh out of college looking to start her career in the marketing field. She finally lands her dream job with Prime Marketing Agency only to find out it’s not what it seems. Struggling to balance work and her marriage, Joy finds herself trying to put the pieces of her life back together before her new career ruins it forever.

Brandy Specks, Denise Mone’t

Natoya Danielle, Chris White, Brandy Specks, Jameshia T. Bankston, Sebastian Bingley, D’Ann Connelly, Brittainee’ Francois, Helen Hadnot, Lauren Hubbard, Shavon Majoi, Karisha McBride, Dave McClain, Turell Robins, Angel Henson Smith, Melone Hernandez, Denise Mone’t, Jantel Hope

tt18547572