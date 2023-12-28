IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 11,403 users

Diterbitkan 16 November 2023

Oleh LIN

Saltburn (2023)

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Emerald Fennell, Annlin Chao, Robert Madden, Andy Madden, Eileen Yip, David Sowerby

Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Alison Oliver, Carey Mulligan, Paul Rhys, Ewan Mitchell, Sadie Soverall, Richard Cotterell, Millie Kent, Will Gibson, Tasha Lim, Aleah Aberdeen, Matthew Carver, Reece Shearsmith, Gabriel Bisset-Smith, Saga Spjuth-Säll, Glyn Grimstead, Joshua Samuels, Julian Lloyd Patten, Olivia Hanrahan-Barnes, Lolly Adefope, Joshua McGuire, Dorothy Atkinson, Shaun Dooley, Tomás Barry, Andy Brady

tt17351924