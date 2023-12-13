Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Bintang film
Parvin Ardalan,
Shirin Ebadi,
The Dalai Lama
Sutradara
Dawn Gifford Engle
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
05 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free (2022)
The first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Shirin Ebadi has inspired millions around the globe through her work as a human rights lawyer defending women and children against a brutal regime in Iran. Now the film, “Un…
Dawn Gifford Engle
Parvin Ardalan, The Dalai Lama, Shirin Ebadi
tt11894294