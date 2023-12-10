IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 558 users

Diterbitkan 05 November 2014

Oleh LIN

Steak (R)evolution (2014)

Far from intensive farming and industrial output, a revolution is already under way; good red meat has become a rare, indeed, luxury product. But where is the world’s best steak found? Franck Ribière and his favorite butcher, Yves-Marie Le Bourdonnec, generous, charming, and ecological, set out to meet the new players in the field to try to understand what makes a cut of meat good.

Franck Ribière

Franck Ribière, Yves-Marie Le Bourdonnec

tt2827708