IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 331 users

Diterbitkan 25 August 2021

Oleh LIN

The Exam (2021)

Rojin is a young Kurdish woman about to take the university entrance exam. Rojin’s unhappily married older sister Shilan decides to help her pass at any cost, hoping to give her a more emancipated life. Thus, the sisters inevitably become entangled in a huge network of corruption that connects all parts of society.

Shawkat Amin Korki, Jalal Saed Panah, Avesta Kadir, Serwa Aloveisi

Avan Jamal, Vania Salar, Hussein Hassan Ali, Shwan Attoof, Hushyar Nerwayi, Nigar Osman, Kawa Qadir, Adil Abdulrahman, Hama Rashid Haras, Yana Twana, Didar Bakir, Zarya Sami, Mohammed Wrya, Solav Shaida, Zheer Faraidoon

tt14463426