The Happiest Girl in the World (2009)

Delia, a young Romanian girl, comes to Bucharest with her parents to collect a prize she has won in a contest organized by a soft-drinks company. The prize is a beautiful new car. All Delia has to do now is appear in front of the camera in a commercial. All goes well until it becomes clear that Delia and her parents have very different ideas about what to do with the new car. Meanwhile, the contest’s sponsor needs a radiant prize-winner with a gleaming smile. A wicked satire and a psychological portrait of a society perverted by its slavery to capitalism and consumerism

Radu Jude, Cristina Iliescu

Andreea Bosneag, Violeta Haret-Popa, Vasile Muraru, Șerban Pavlu, Andi Vasluianu, Diana Gheorghian, Alexandru Georgescu, Petre Constantin Bombardel, Luminiţa Stoianovici, Doru Catanescu, Bogdan Marhodin, Cristina Serbu, Claudiu Dumitru, Marian Pîrvu

