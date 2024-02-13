IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 454 users

Diterbitkan 22 November 2023

Oleh LIN

12.12: The Day (2023)

After the assassination of President Park, martial law has been declared. A coup d’état bursts out by Defense Security Commander Chun Doo-gwang and a private band of officers following him. Capital Defense Commander Lee Tae-shin, an obstinate soldier who believes the military should not take political actions, fights against Chun Doo-gwang to stop him. The conflict between the two grows while military leaders are holding their decision and Defense Minister is gone. In the midst of chaos, the spring of Seoul that everyone longed for heads to unexpected direction.

Kim Sung-soo, Kim Min-beom

Hwang Jung-min, Jung Woo-sung, Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Eui-sung, Jeong Dong-hwan, Ahn Nae-sang, Yoo Sung-joo, Choi Byung-mo, Park Hoon, Lee Jae-yoon, Kim Sung-oh, Nam Yoon-ho, Hong Seo-jun, Ahn Se-ho, Jung Hyeong-seok, Park Jeong-hak, Park Won-sang, Jeong Man-sik, Jung Hae-in, Lee Jun-hyuk, Park Hyeok-min, Yum Dong-hun, Jeon Jin-gi, Choe Won-kyung, Cha Rae-hyung, Gong Jae-min, Kwon Hyuk, Han Chang-hyun, Song Young-geun, Jeon Soo-ji, Seo Gwang-jae, Im Cheol-hyung, Hyun Bong-sik, Gwag Ja-hyeong, Jeon Woon-jong, Lee Seung-hee, Kim Ki-moo, Mun Seong-bok, Kim Ok-joo, Park Jeong-pyo, Kwak Jin-seok, Han Kyu-won, Woo Mi-hwa, Cha Gun-woo, Kim Jung-pal, Hwang Byeong-guk, Choe Min, Lee Gwi-woo, Kang Gil-woo, Ahn Seong-bong, Baek Jin-wook, Paul Battle, Brad Curtin, Yoon Dae-yeul, Lee Gi-hoon, Choi Ji-ho, Jung Tae-sung, Kim Seung-hwan, Oh Hyun-seok, Lee Soon-poong, Kwon Hyeok-beom, Kim Beom-soo, Jang Ji-yong, Kwon Da-ham, Lee Ga-kyung, Bae Ki-beom, Lee Mi-ra

tt22507524