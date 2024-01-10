Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 12th Fail (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
India
Bintang film
Abhishek Sengupta,
Anant Joshi,
Anshumaan Pushkar,
Bhupendra Taneja,
Chhavi Tandon,
Darius Chenoy,
Deepak Arora,
Geeta Agrawal Sharma,
Geeta Sodhi,
Harish Khanna
Sutradara
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
IMDb
9.2/
10from
9,700users
Diterbitkan
27 October 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
12th Fail (2023)
Based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, 12th Fail sheds limelight on fearlessly embracing the idea of restarting the academic journey despite the setbacks and challenges and reclaiming one’s destiny at a place where millions of students attempt the world’s toughest competitive exam: UPSC.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Vikas Divyakirti, Harish Khanna, Sarita Joshi, Sam Mohan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhishek Sengupta, Vijay Rajoria, Bhupendra Taneja, Sanjay Bishnoi, Perry Chhabra, Radhika Joshi, Neeraj Kalra, Sonal Jha, Rahul Dev Shetty, Chhavi Tandon, Darius Chenoy, Geeta Sodhi, Deepak Arora
tt23849204