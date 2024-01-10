IMDb 9.2 / 10 from 9,700 users

Diterbitkan 27 October 2023

Oleh LIN

12th Fail (2023)

Based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, 12th Fail sheds limelight on fearlessly embracing the idea of restarting the academic journey despite the setbacks and challenges and reclaiming one’s destiny at a place where millions of students attempt the world’s toughest competitive exam: UPSC.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Vikas Divyakirti, Harish Khanna, Sarita Joshi, Sam Mohan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhishek Sengupta, Vijay Rajoria, Bhupendra Taneja, Sanjay Bishnoi, Perry Chhabra, Radhika Joshi, Neeraj Kalra, Sonal Jha, Rahul Dev Shetty, Chhavi Tandon, Darius Chenoy, Geeta Sodhi, Deepak Arora

tt23849204