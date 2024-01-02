IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 31,915 users

Diterbitkan 09 February 2007

Oleh mamat

2 Days in Paris (2007)

Marion and Jack try to rekindle their relationship with a visit to Paris, home of Marion’s parents — and several of her ex-boyfriends.

Julie Delpy

Julie Delpy, Adam Goldberg, Daniel Brühl, Adan Jodorowsky, Alexandre Nahon, Albert Delpy, Alexia Landeau, Vanessa Seward, Marie Pillet, Charlotte Maury-Sentier, Thibault De Lussy, Sandra Berrebi, Arnaud Beunaiche, Ludovic Berthillot, Chick Ortega, Patrick Chupin, Antar Boudache, Hubert Toint, René-Alban Fleury, Pierre Alloggia, Jean-François Perrone, Bela Grushka, Benjamin Baroche, Julie Bouvier, Soraya Mangin, Till Bahlmann, Jean-Baptiste Puech, Clément Rouault, Marie Drion, Corinne Visery, Silvio Bolino, Manuel Cortell, Nanou Benhamou, Julien Bichet, Pascal Stencel, Sylvain Menage, Bulut Oktay

tt0841044