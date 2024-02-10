  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 200 Motels (1971) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

2,317

users

Diterbitkan

10 November 1971

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

200 Motels (1971)

“Touring makes you crazy,” Frank Zappa says, explaining that the idea for this film came to him while the Mothers of Invention were touring. The story, interspersed with performances by the Mothers and the Royal Symphony Orchestra, is a tale of life on the road. The band members’ main concerns are the search for groupies and the desire to get paid.
Tony Palmer, Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa, Mark Volman, Howard Kaylan, Ian Underwood, Aynsley Dunbar, George Duke, Theodore Bikel, Keith Moon, Ringo Starr, Janet Neville-Ferguson, Lucy Offerall, Jimmy Carl Black, Martin Lickert, Dick Barber, Don Preston, Pamela Des Barres, Ruth Underwood, Judy Gridley, Jim Pons, Euclid James ‘Motorhead’ Sherwood

Diterbitkan

Februari 10, 2024 12:32 pm

Durasi

