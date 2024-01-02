IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 83 users

Diterbitkan 09 February 2001

Oleh mamat

500! (2001)

While world religious leaders gather for a top secret meeting in La Spezia, the Reverend Jones, a famous television preacher and the creator of Reverend Jones’s Sauce, is set on replacing them all and imposing his credo on the unsuspecting world.

Lorenzo Vignolo, Giovanni Robbiano

Andrea Bruschi, Veronica Logan, Massimo Olcese, Manuela Ungaro, Lella Costa, Marina Massironi, Ed Bishop, Rolando Ravello, Mauro Mao Gurlino, Alberto Bergamini, Dodo Oltrecolli, Gianna Piaz

tt0218803