Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 976-EVIL (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bert Hinchman,
Christopher Metas,
Cynthia Szigeti,
Darren E. Burrows,
Demetre Phillips,
Don Bajema,
Ed Corbett,
Greg Collins,
Gunther Jenson,
J.J. Cohen
IMDb
5.1/
10from
5,865users
Diterbitkan
09 December 1988
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
976-EVIL (1988)
A bullied unpopular high school student named Hoax finds an ad for 976-EVIL, a number that provides daily ‘horrorscopes’. But when he calls the number he gains demonic powers, which he uses to seek vengeance against those who bullied him.
Robert Englund, Lisa M. Hansen, Helen Pinkston, Jeff Shiffman, Richard Oswald, Robert B. Graham
Stephen Geoffreys, Patrick O’Bryan, Sandy Dennis, Jim Metzler, Maria Rubell, Lezlie Deane, Robert Picardo, J.J. Cohen, Paul Willson, Greg Collins, Darren E. Burrows, J.J. Johnston, Wendy J. Cooke, Tom McFadden, Mindy Seeger, Gunther Jenson, Jim Thiebaud, John Slade, Joanna Keyes, Demetre Phillips, Don Bajema, Larry Turk, Cynthia Szigeti, Christopher Metas, Roxanne Rogers, Bert Hinchman, Ed Corbett, Nay K. Dorsey, Jim Landis
tt0094597