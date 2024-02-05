IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 5,865 users

976-EVIL (1988)

A bullied unpopular high school student named Hoax finds an ad for 976-EVIL, a number that provides daily ‘horrorscopes’. But when he calls the number he gains demonic powers, which he uses to seek vengeance against those who bullied him.

Robert Englund, Lisa M. Hansen, Helen Pinkston, Jeff Shiffman, Richard Oswald, Robert B. Graham

Stephen Geoffreys, Patrick O’Bryan, Sandy Dennis, Jim Metzler, Maria Rubell, Lezlie Deane, Robert Picardo, J.J. Cohen, Paul Willson, Greg Collins, Darren E. Burrows, J.J. Johnston, Wendy J. Cooke, Tom McFadden, Mindy Seeger, Gunther Jenson, Jim Thiebaud, John Slade, Joanna Keyes, Demetre Phillips, Don Bajema, Larry Turk, Cynthia Szigeti, Christopher Metas, Roxanne Rogers, Bert Hinchman, Ed Corbett, Nay K. Dorsey, Jim Landis

tt0094597