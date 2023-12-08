IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 451 users

Diterbitkan 20 November 2018

Oleh mamat

A Christmas Village (2018)

Piper Jansen is a slick public relations genius and owner of her own company “Piper’s Picks.” After creating countless successful campaigns, she decides to use her grandmother’s holiday recipes to write and launch a book of her own but, suddenly finds herself in the middle of a very public scandal that threatens the launch of the book as well as her business.

Justin G. Dyck

Madeline Leon, Neil Paterson, Cailan Laine Punnewaert, Natasha Krishnan, Brian Scott Carleton, Diana Chrisman, Jennifer Ferris, Zoe Georgaras, Mish Tam

tt9047392