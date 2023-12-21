IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 1,343 users

Diterbitkan 29 November 2009

Oleh mamat

A Dog Named Christmas (2009)

A developmentally challenged young man with a penchant for caring for animals in need sets out to convince his family – and their whole rural community – to participate in a local shelter’s inaugural “Adopt a Dog for Christmas Program.”

Peter Werner

Bruce Greenwood, Noel Fisher, Linda Emond, Sonja Bennett, Trenna Keating

tt1519929