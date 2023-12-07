IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 1,482 users

A Joyous Christmas (2017)

Just before Christmas, bestselling author Rachel Kennedy returns to her hometown to host an event for her upcoming book. Though being home is difficult since losing her parents and losing touch with her brother, David, she finds strength from unexpected sources, namely her local producer, Jack and a selfless stranger, Joy. Jack and Joy help Rachel connect with the community, reunite with her brother and reevaluate her motivational message. Rachel and Jack develop an undeniable bond, but Rachel is torn between their relationship and career pressure from her manager, Stuart. As the event approaches, Joy reveals a secret from her past that has a lasting impact on Jack, and Rachel must find a message that brings her fans — and herself – lasting joy.

Allan Harmon

Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady, Bonnie Bedelia, Steve Bacic, Marc Senior, Chiara Guzzo, David James Lewis, Jillian Walchuck, Jordan Ninko, Bobby Stewart, Jaime Maclean, Françoise Robertson, Connor O’Mahony, Mischa Karwat, Grace Chin

