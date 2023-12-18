Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Monkey in Winter (1962) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Anne-Marie Coffinet,
Camille Guérini,
Charles Bouillaud,
Gabrielle Dorziat,
Geneviève Fontanel,
Hella Petri,
Jean Gabin,
Jean-Paul Belmondo,
Lucien Raimbourg,
Marcelle Arnold
Sutradara
Claude Pinoteau,
Costa-Gavras,
Henri Verneuil
IMDb
7.4/
10from
3,216users
Diterbitkan
11 May 1962
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Monkey in Winter (1962)
The story of a man who has stopped drinking- and then dreaming- and who thanks to a young man who tries to forget a lost love in alcohol will turn drunk again during an exciting night.
tt0056636