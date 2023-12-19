Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Smile as Big as the Moon (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
WEBDL
Usa
Abby Corrigan,
Breezy Eslin,
Bruce McKinnon,
Cameron Deane Stewart,
Cynthia Watros,
David Lambert,
E. Roger Mitchell,
Fred Griffith,
Jessy Schram,
Jimmy Bellinger
Family
7.6/
10from
939users
29 January 2012
mamat
A Smile as Big as the Moon (2012)
Mike Kersjes is a special-education teacher and football coach in Michigan. Mike doesn’t talk down to his “special” students. He respects them, and he believes they’re capable of achieving great things.
When Mike hears about Space Camp, a competitive education program at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, he gets an idea. Even though the program is designed for gifted science students, Mike decides participating in the summer program would do wonders for the self-esteem of his young students, one in particular who wants to be an astronaut.
James Steven Sadwith, Cornelia ‘Nini’ Rogan, Todd Amateau
John Corbett, Jessy Schram, Logan Huffman, Moira Kelly, Cynthia Watros, Jimmy Bellinger, Abby Corrigan, Tanner Dow, Breezy Eslin, David Lambert, Kesun Loder, Peter ten Brink, E. Roger Mitchell, Keith Flippen, Mike Pniewski, Louise Linton, Bruce McKinnon, Cameron Deane Stewart, Macsen Lintz, Matt Lintz, Tammy Arnold, Fred Griffith
tt2100380