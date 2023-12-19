IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 939 users

A Smile as Big as the Moon (2012)

Mike Kersjes is a special-education teacher and football coach in Michigan. Mike doesn’t talk down to his “special” students. He respects them, and he believes they’re capable of achieving great things.

When Mike hears about Space Camp, a competitive education program at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, he gets an idea. Even though the program is designed for gifted science students, Mike decides participating in the summer program would do wonders for the self-esteem of his young students, one in particular who wants to be an astronaut.

James Steven Sadwith, Cornelia ‘Nini’ Rogan, Todd Amateau

John Corbett, Jessy Schram, Logan Huffman, Moira Kelly, Cynthia Watros, Jimmy Bellinger, Abby Corrigan, Tanner Dow, Breezy Eslin, David Lambert, Kesun Loder, Peter ten Brink, E. Roger Mitchell, Keith Flippen, Mike Pniewski, Louise Linton, Bruce McKinnon, Cameron Deane Stewart, Macsen Lintz, Matt Lintz, Tammy Arnold, Fred Griffith

tt2100380