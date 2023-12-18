IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 1,574 users

A Song to Remember (1945)

Prof. Joseph Elsner guides his protégé Frydryk Chopin through his formative years to early adulthood in Poland. The professor takes him to Paris, where he eventually comes under the wing and influence of novelist George Sand and rises to prominence in the music world, to the exclusion of his old friends and patriotic feelings towards Poland.

Charles Vidor

Paul Muni, Merle Oberon, Cornel Wilde, Nina Foch, George Coulouris, Howard Freeman, Stephen Bekassy, Sig Arno, Dawn Bender, David Bond, Walter Bonn, Eugene Borden, William Challee, Paul Conrad, Gino Corrado, Peter Cusanelli, Norma Drury, Claire Du Brey, Earl Easton, Fern Emmett, Franklyn Farnum, Gregory Gaye, John George, Fay Helm, Stuart Holmes, Zoia Karabanova, Charles La Torre, Al Luttringer, George Macready, Darren McGavin, Sybil Merritt, William H. O’Brien, Frank O’Connor, Alfred Paix, Frank Puglia, William Richardson, Roxy Roth, Cosmo Sardo, Henry Sharp, Maurice Tauzin, Victor Travis, Ivan Triesault, Dorothy Vernon, Michael Visaroff, Lucy Von Boden, Charles Wagenheim, Eric Wilton, Ian Wolfe

