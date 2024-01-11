Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Tale of Winter (1992) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Ava Loraschi,
Charlotte Véry,
Christiane Desbois,
Danièle Lebrun,
Diane Lepvrier,
Edwige Navarro,
Eric Wapler,
Frederic Van Den Driessche,
Haydée Caillot,
Hervé Furic
Sutradara
Eric Rohmer
IMDb
7.2/
10from
5,957users
Diterbitkan
29 January 1992
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Tale of Winter (1992)
Felicie and Charles have a whirlwind holiday romance. Due to a mix-up on addresses they lose contact, and five years later at Christmas-time Felicie is living with her mother in a cold Paris with a daughter as a reminder of that long-ago summer. For male companionship she oscillates between hairdresser Maxence and the intellectual Loic, but seems unable to commit to either as the memory of Charles and what might have been hangs over everything.
