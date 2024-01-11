  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

5,957

users

Diterbitkan

29 January 1992

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

A Tale of Winter (1992)

Felicie and Charles have a whirlwind holiday romance. Due to a mix-up on addresses they lose contact, and five years later at Christmas-time Felicie is living with her mother in a cold Paris with a daughter as a reminder of that long-ago summer. For male companionship she oscillates between hairdresser Maxence and the intellectual Loic, but seems unable to commit to either as the memory of Charles and what might have been hangs over everything.
Éric Rohmer
Charlotte Véry, Frédéric van den Driessche, Michel Voletti, Hervé Furic, Ava Loraschi, Christiane Desbois, Rosette, Jean-Luc Revol, Haydée Caillot, Jean-Claude Biette, Marie Rivière, Roger Dumas, Danièle Lebrun, Diane Lepvrier, Edwige Navarro, Éric Wapler

Diterbitkan

Januari 11, 2024 8:27 pm

Durasi

