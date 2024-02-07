Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Teacher (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Chris Doubek,
Hannah Dannelly,
Jennifer Prediger,
Jonny Mars,
Julie Dell Phillips,
Lindsay Burdge,
Michael J. Wilson,
Will Brittain
Sutradara
Hannah Fidell
IMDb
4.8/
10from
5,343users
Diterbitkan
06 September 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Teacher (2013)
A high school teacher in Austin, Texas takes sexual advantage over one of her students. Her life begins to unravel as the details of the relationship are exposed.
Hannah Fidell
Lindsay Burdge, Will Brittain, Jennifer Prediger, Jonny Mars, Julie Dell Phillips, Chris Doubek, Michael J. Wilson, Hannah Dannelly
tt2201548