  About Dry Grasses (2023)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

5,367

users

Diterbitkan

12 July 2023

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

About Dry Grasses (2023)

A young art teacher hopes to be transfered to Istanbul after completing his mandatory duty in a remote village school in Anatolia. After accusations of innapropriate contact with a student surface, his hopes of escape fade and he descends further into an existential crisis.
Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Ayaz Ceylan, Begüm Aydın, Yıldız Aşanboğa
Deniz Celiloğlu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici, Ece Bağcı, Erdem Şenocak, Yüksel Aksu, Münir Can Cindoruk, Onur Berk Arslanoğlu, Yıldırım Gücük, Cengiz Bozkurt, S. Emrah Özdemir, Elif Ürse, Elit Andaç Çam, Nalan Kuruçim, Ferhat Akgün, Eylem Canpolat

Diterbitkan

Februari 3, 2024 6:51 am

Durasi

