IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 203 users

Diterbitkan 07 July 1989

Oleh LIN

Adventures in Babysitting (1989)

After their trip into the big city in the movie Chris once again is asked to baby sit Brad, Sara and Daryl for the night when a simple trip to the store turns into a hostage situation. Chris and the kids have themselves yet another adventure.

Joel Zwick

Jennifer Guthrie, Joey Lawrence, Courtney Peldon, Brian Austin Green, Susan Blanchard, Dennis Howard

tt0235164