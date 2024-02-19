IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 182 users

After Sundown (2023)

Set in 1961, Saengrawi Raemsawang lived with Luang Lung Janthakorn until he turns twenty-one and is sent to live at Sitthikornkan Castle in Phra Nakhon. The castle is owned by Phraphloeng, currently living abroad. Heading the words of a sage, Phloeng’s parents urge him back to Thailand. About to turn twenty-five, a prophecy requires him to soon find his soulmate to secure his safety; they may not be a woman, nor born in Phra Nakhon. Throughout his stay with Phloeng’s family, Rawi is plagued by nightmares and haunted by a spirit. When he begins staying close to Phloeng, however, the spirit is quiet. It soon becomes clear that whatever is haunting the house is focused entirely on Rawi.

Bhandit Thongdee

Pruk Panich, Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, Krittanai Arsalprakit, Napatsakorn Pingmuang, Anyarin Terathananpat, Rueangritz Siriphanit, Ravisut Patipatvasin, Surasak Chaiat, Adisorn Athakrit, Meenay Jutai, Parinya Angsanan, Sasit Chatpiroonpun, Suriyawit Thanomchaisanit

