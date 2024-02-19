Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film After Sundown (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Thailand
Bintang film
Adisorn Athakrit,
Anyarin Terathananpat,
Chawarin Perdpiriyawong,
Krittanai Arsalprakit,
Meenay Jutai,
Napatsakorn Pingmuang,
Parinya Angsanan,
Pruk Panich,
Ravisut Patipatvasin,
Rueangritz Siriphanit
Sutradara
Bhandit Thongdee
IMDb
5.7/
10from
182users
Diterbitkan
20 July 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
After Sundown (2023)
Set in 1961, Saengrawi Raemsawang lived with Luang Lung Janthakorn until he turns twenty-one and is sent to live at Sitthikornkan Castle in Phra Nakhon. The castle is owned by Phraphloeng, currently living abroad. Heading the words of a sage, Phloeng’s parents urge him back to Thailand. About to turn twenty-five, a prophecy requires him to soon find his soulmate to secure his safety; they may not be a woman, nor born in Phra Nakhon. Throughout his stay with Phloeng’s family, Rawi is plagued by nightmares and haunted by a spirit. When he begins staying close to Phloeng, however, the spirit is quiet. It soon becomes clear that whatever is haunting the house is focused entirely on Rawi.
Bhandit Thongdee
Pruk Panich, Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, Krittanai Arsalprakit, Napatsakorn Pingmuang, Anyarin Terathananpat, Rueangritz Siriphanit, Ravisut Patipatvasin, Surasak Chaiat, Adisorn Athakrit, Meenay Jutai, Parinya Angsanan, Sasit Chatpiroonpun, Suriyawit Thanomchaisanit
tt28654867