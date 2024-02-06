  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Singapore

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

321

users

Diterbitkan

31 January 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Ah Boys To Men 2 (2013)

After realising his foolishness in malingering, Ken returns to Tekong to continue his Basic Military Training, and reforms himself as a model recruit. However, this draws dislike and mockery from his section mates, led by the street-smart Lobang.
Jack Neo
Joshua Tan, Maxi Lim Jun Liang, Wang Wei Liang, Noah Yap, Tosh Zhang, Luke Lee, Wilson Ng, Lee Kin Mun, Fish Chaar, Daniel Ang, Charlie Goh, Aizuddiin Nasser, Richard Low, Irene Ang, Wang Lei, Chen Tian Wen, Jack Neo

Diterbitkan

Februari 6, 2024 10:00 pm

Durasi

Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share