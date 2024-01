IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 4,440 users

Alice Adams (1935)

In the lower-middle-class Adams family, father and son are happy to work in a drugstore, but mother and daughter Alice try every possible social-climbing stratagem despite snubs and embarrassment. When Alice finally meets her dream man Arthur, mother nags father into a risky business venture and plans to impress Alice’s beau with an “upscale” family dinner. Will the excruciating results drive Arthur away?

George Stevens

Katharine Hepburn, Fred MacMurray, Fred Stone, Evelyn Venable, Frank Albertson, Ann Shoemaker, Charley Grapewin, Grady Sutton, Hedda Hopper, Jonathan Hale, Hattie McDaniel, Zeffie Tilbury

tt0026056