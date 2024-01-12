IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 4,596 users

Alice’s Restaurant (1969)

After getting kicked out of college, Arlo decides to visit his friend Alice for Thanksgiving dinner. After dinner is over, Arlo volunteers to take the trash to the dump, but finds it closed for the holiday, so he just dumps the trash in the bottom of a ravine. This act of littering gets him arrested, and sends him on a bizarre journey that ends with him in front of the draft board.

Arthur Penn, Barbara Rittenberg

Arlo Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, James Broderick, Tina Chen, Geoff Outlaw, Michael McClanathan, Pete Seeger, Lee Hays, Kathleen Dabney, William Obanhein, Seth Allen, Monroe Arnold, Joseph Boley, Vinnette Carroll, Sylvia Davis, Simm Landres, Eulalie Noble, Louis Beachner, MacIntyre Dixon, Arthur Pierce Middleton, Donald Marye, Shelley Plimpton, M. Emmet Walsh, Ron Weyand, Eleanor D. Wilson, Neil Brooks Cunningham, Thomas De Wolfe, James Hannon, Graham Jarvis, John E. Quill, Frank Simpson, Alice Brock

