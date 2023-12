Sutradara

IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 21 users

Diterbitkan 18 February 2022

Oleh LIN

Alien Abduction: Travis Walton (2022)

In 1975, six loggers in Arizona witnessed their crewmate’s abduction by UFO. The Travis Walton story became an international sensation and ripped apart a small town. Four decades later, shocking new evidence reveals the true story behind Fire in the Sky.

Anthony Call, Brian Coughlin, Brandon Hill, Jeremie Fiore, Grant Mannschreck, Dan McCormick, Chris Morcom, Gabriel Schwartz, Hamilton Davis Weaver, Travis Walton

tt17220920