Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Argentina
Bintang film
Alberto Samid,
Carlos Herrera,
Carlos Lopez,
David Leran,
El Negro Álvarez,
Emma Rivera,
Ernesto Imas,
Ernesto Oldenburg,
Hugo Echevarrieta,
Javier Paviona
Sutradara
Gaston Duprat,
Jerónimo Carranza,
Mariano Cohn
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.5/
10from
613users
Diterbitkan
25 September 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
All About Asado (2016)
All About Asado is a trip into the culinary heart of Argentina. Asado, the tradition of grilled meat, is a food and also a ritual. It is primitive and modern, wild and sophisticated, an art and a science. Few phenomena reveal the essential characteristics of Argentina’s national identity with more originality and precision. Equal parts road-movie, documentary and fiction, Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s playful film delves into the almost sacred tradition of asado, using a sharp and irreverent gaze to explore the country’s meaty fixation.
tt6079360