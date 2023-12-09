  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. All About Asado (2016)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM All About Asado (2016)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film All About Asado (2016). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film All About Asado (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film All About Asado (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Argentina

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

613

users

Diterbitkan

25 September 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

All About Asado (2016)

All About Asado is a trip into the culinary heart of Argentina. Asado, the tradition of grilled meat, is a food and also a ritual. It is primitive and modern, wild and sophisticated, an art and a science. Few phenomena reveal the essential characteristics of Argentina’s national identity with more originality and precision. Equal parts road-movie, documentary and fiction, Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s playful film delves into the almost sacred tradition of asado, using a sharp and irreverent gaze to explore the country’s meaty fixation.
Gastón Duprat, Mariano Cohn, Jerónimo Carranza
Oscar Bopp, Luis Caporossi, Vicente Cohn, Mónica Cragnolini, Mónica Duprat, Hugo Echevarrieta, Tuca Esponoza, Carlos Herrera, Ernesto Imas, Liza Klein, David Leran, Carlos López, Juan Manuel Molteni, Ernesto Oldenburg, Jordi Pained, Javier Paviona, Romina Pinto, Norman Ramírez, Emma Rivera, Alberto Samid, El Negro Álvarez

Diterbitkan

Desember 10, 2023 3:37 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online All About Asado (2016)

Bioskop168 All About Asado (2016)

BioskopKeren All About Asado (2016)

Cinemaindo All About Asado (2016)

Dewanonton All About Asado (2016)

Download All About Asado (2016)

Download Film All About Asado (2016)

Download Movie All About Asado (2016)

DUNIA21 All About Asado (2016)

FILMAPIK All About Asado (2016)

Ganool All About Asado (2016)

INDOXXI All About Asado (2016)

Layar Kaca 21 All About Asado (2016)

NS21 All About Asado (2016)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share