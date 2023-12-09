IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 613 users

All About Asado (2016)

All About Asado is a trip into the culinary heart of Argentina. Asado, the tradition of grilled meat, is a food and also a ritual. It is primitive and modern, wild and sophisticated, an art and a science. Few phenomena reveal the essential characteristics of Argentina’s national identity with more originality and precision. Equal parts road-movie, documentary and fiction, Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s playful film delves into the almost sacred tradition of asado, using a sharp and irreverent gaze to explore the country’s meaty fixation.

Gastón Duprat, Mariano Cohn, Jerónimo Carranza

Oscar Bopp, Luis Caporossi, Vicente Cohn, Mónica Cragnolini, Mónica Duprat, Hugo Echevarrieta, Tuca Esponoza, Carlos Herrera, Ernesto Imas, Liza Klein, David Leran, Carlos López, Juan Manuel Molteni, Ernesto Oldenburg, Jordi Pained, Javier Paviona, Romina Pinto, Norman Ramírez, Emma Rivera, Alberto Samid, El Negro Álvarez

