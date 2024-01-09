IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 161 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 2007

Oleh LIN

All About Us (2007)

Two Hollywood filmmakers attempt to find Morgan Freeman in Mississippi and convince him to star in their next movie. When life gets in their way they soon discover what matters to them most.

Christine Swanson

Boris Kodjoe, Ryan Michelle Bathe, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Raven Goodwin, Ruby Dee, Andre Royo, Philip Ursino, Morgan Freeman

tt0858424