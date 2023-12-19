IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 309 users

Diterbitkan 06 November 2008

Oleh mamat

All God’s Children Can Dance (2008)

In Korea Town Los Angeles, a young man, Kengo, believes he’s the son of God – that’s what his mother told him since he was a young boy. He spends his days working his dead-end job and figuring out his complex feelings for his girlfriend until, one day, he sees a one-eared man who could be his father and decides to follow him around Los Angeles.

Robert Logevall

Joan Chen, Jason Lew, Sonja Kinski, Tzi Ma, John Fleck

tt0847214