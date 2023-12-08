IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 735 users

Diterbitkan 27 September 2016

Oleh mamat

All Hallow’s Eve (2016)

Eve Hallows’ 18th birthday comes with an unexpected family legacy of magic. When Eve attempts a spell to speak with her deceased mother, she accidentally summons a vengeful witch who threatens to wreak havoc. As a Halloween party goes wrong and a theater becomes the stage for disaster, it is up to Eve to believe in herself and take control of her destiny.

Charlie Vaughn

Lexi Giovagnoli, Ashley Argota, John DeLuca, Diane Salinger, Martin Klebba, Dee Wallace, Tracey Gold, Pilot Saraceno, Daniel Cooksley, Kelsey Impicciche

tt4906686