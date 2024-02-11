  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

7,284

users

Diterbitkan

10 November 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

American Fiction (2023)

A novelist fed up with the establishment profiting from “Black” entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him into the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.
Cord Jefferson, Frankie Ferrari, Charmaine Cavan, Emily Baeza
Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, Keith David, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Raymond Anthony Thomas, Okieriete Onaodowan, Miriam Shor, Michael Cyril Creighton, Patrick Fischler, Neal Lerner, J.C. MacKenzie, Jenn Harris, Bates Wilder, Michael Jibrin, Skyler Wright, John Ales, Michele Proude, Carmen Cusack, David De Beck, Joseph Marrella, Stephen Burrell, Nicole Kempskie, Becki Dennis, Ryan Richard Doyle, Greta Quispe, Kate Avallone, Elle Sciore, Dustin Tucker, Justin Andrew Phillips, Jason Armani Martinez, Celeste Oliva, Christopher Barrow, Alexander Pobutsky, Tokunbo Joshua Olumide, Chhoyang Cheshatsang, Michael Malvesti, Samantha Gordon, Megan Robinson

Diterbitkan

Februari 11, 2024 2:38 pm

Durasi

