IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 4 users

Diterbitkan 26 January 2024

Oleh LIN

American Star (2024)

An assassin on a final assignment in Fuerteventura, to kill a man he has never met. When his target is delayed, he finds himself drawn to the island, people and a ghostly shipwreck. Instead of following protocol he stays. But when the target returns, the world has shifted. Before everything was simple, now nothing is.

Gonzalo López-Gallego

Ian McShane, Nora Arnezeder, Adam Nagaitis, Thomas Kretschmann, Fanny Ardant, Andrés Gertrúdix, Oscar Coleman, Sabela Arán, Pedro Alberto Galindo

