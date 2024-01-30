Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film American Star (2024) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Adam Nagaitis,
Andrés Gertrúdix,
Fanny Ardant,
Ian McShane,
Nora Arnezeder,
Oscar Coleman,
Pedro Alberto Galindo,
Sabela Arán,
Thomas Kretschmann
Sutradara
Gonzalo López-Gallego
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
4.5/
10from
4users
Diterbitkan
26 January 2024
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
American Star (2024)
An assassin on a final assignment in Fuerteventura, to kill a man he has never met. When his target is delayed, he finds himself drawn to the island, people and a ghostly shipwreck. Instead of following protocol he stays. But when the target returns, the world has shifted. Before everything was simple, now nothing is.
Gonzalo López-Gallego
Ian McShane, Nora Arnezeder, Adam Nagaitis, Thomas Kretschmann, Fanny Ardant, Andrés Gertrúdix, Oscar Coleman, Sabela Arán, Pedro Alberto Galindo
tt19984386