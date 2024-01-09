Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Stacey N. Harding
IMDb
6.6/
10from
174users
Diterbitkan
30 September 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (2023)
Devoted wife and mother Barbara Weaver led a traditional life in her conservative Ohio Amish community. Her husband, however, gave into the “temptations of women and technology” forbidden to the community, leading a secret life online as the “Amish Stud.” Furthermore, he shared with mistresses his desire to kill his wife — something that made him the prime suspect when Barbara is found dead.
Stacey N. Harding
Luke Macfarlane, Miranda MacDougall, Kirsten Vangsness, Mark Krysko
tt28997100