Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

174

users

Diterbitkan

30 September 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (2023)

Devoted wife and mother Barbara Weaver led a traditional life in her conservative Ohio Amish community. Her husband, however, gave into the “temptations of women and technology” forbidden to the community, leading a secret life online as the “Amish Stud.” Furthermore, he shared with mistresses his desire to kill his wife — something that made him the prime suspect when Barbara is found dead.
Stacey N. Harding
Luke Macfarlane, Miranda MacDougall, Kirsten Vangsness, Mark Krysko

Diterbitkan

Januari 9, 2024 2:49 pm

Durasi

