IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 174 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (2023)

Devoted wife and mother Barbara Weaver led a traditional life in her conservative Ohio Amish community. Her husband, however, gave into the “temptations of women and technology” forbidden to the community, leading a secret life online as the “Amish Stud.” Furthermore, he shared with mistresses his desire to kill his wife — something that made him the prime suspect when Barbara is found dead.

Stacey N. Harding

Luke Macfarlane, Miranda MacDougall, Kirsten Vangsness, Mark Krysko

tt28997100