Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

3,789

users

Diterbitkan

17 October 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo (2015)

With her unique blend of honesty and unapologetic humor, Amy Schumer is one of the funniest, freshest faces in the industry today. This October, Schumer’s provocative and hilariously wicked mind will be on full display as she headlines her first HBO stand-up comedy special: ‘Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.’ Directed by Chris Rock, the one-hour special features the comedian talking about her life and was taped before a live audience at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater.
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer

Diterbitkan

Desember 17, 2023 7:39 pm

Durasi

