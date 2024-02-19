IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 369 users

Animalia (2023)

Itto, a young woman from a modest rural background, is slowly adapting to the Moroccan privileged codes of her husband’s family. But when supernatural events put the country in a state of emergency, Itto finds herself separated from her husband and new family. Alone, pregnant and looking for her way back, she finds emancipation.

Hamza Boumalki, Sofia Alaoui, Margot Seban, Théo Richard, Kevin Soirat

Oumaïma Barid, Mehdi Dehbi, Fouad Oughaou, Souad Khouyi, Mohamed Lahbib

