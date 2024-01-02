Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Anna Lucasta (1958) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alvin Childress,
Charles Swain,
Claire Leyba,
Eartha Kitt,
Frederick O'Neal,
Georgia Burke,
Henry Scott,
Ike Jones,
Isabel Cooley,
James Edwards
Sutradara
Arnold Laven,
Eugene Anderson Jr,
Nat Merman
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.8/
10from
696users
Diterbitkan
01 November 1958
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Anna Lucasta (1958)
Anna Lucasta has been walking the streets in San Diego since being thrown out of home, at 19, by her alcoholic father, Joe. She’s estranged from her family, but when her father and brother-in-law see greedy potential in an arranged marriage to affluent Rudolph, Anna is called back home. Old wounds have hardly healed, though. Just as Anna starts to feel for Rudolph, Danny, an old friend, returns to make life difficult.
Arnold Laven, Eugene Anderson Jr, Nat Merman
Eartha Kitt, Frederick O’Neal, Henry Scott, Rex Ingram, James Edwards, Isabel Cooley, Rosetta LeNoire, Georgia Burke, Claire Leyba, Alvin Childress, John Proctor, Charles Swain, Ike Jones, Wallace Earl, Sammy Davis Jr.
tt0051362