Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

696

users

Diterbitkan

01 November 1958

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Anna Lucasta (1958)

Anna Lucasta has been walking the streets in San Diego since being thrown out of home, at 19, by her alcoholic father, Joe. She’s estranged from her family, but when her father and brother-in-law see greedy potential in an arranged marriage to affluent Rudolph, Anna is called back home. Old wounds have hardly healed, though. Just as Anna starts to feel for Rudolph, Danny, an old friend, returns to make life difficult.
Arnold Laven, Eugene Anderson Jr, Nat Merman
Eartha Kitt, Frederick O’Neal, Henry Scott, Rex Ingram, James Edwards, Isabel Cooley, Rosetta LeNoire, Georgia Burke, Claire Leyba, Alvin Childress, John Proctor, Charles Swain, Ike Jones, Wallace Earl, Sammy Davis Jr.

Diterbitkan

Januari 3, 2024 2:55 am

Durasi

