IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 4,030 users

Diterbitkan 14 October 2018

Oleh mamat

Antrum (2018)

Rumored to have been lost, Antrum appears as a cursed film from the 1970s. Viewers are warned to proceed with caution. It’s said to be a story about a young boy and girl who enter the forest in an attempt to save the soul of their recently deceased pet. They journey to “The Antrum,” the very spot the devil landed after being cast out of heaven. There, the children begin to dig a hole to hell.

David Amito, Michael Laicini

Nicole Tompkins, Rowan Smyth, Dan Istrate, Circus-Szalewski, Shu Sakimoto, Kristel Elling, Lucy Rayner, Carrie Hammontree, Pierluca Arancio, Jero Medina, Amy Collisson, Douglas Olsson, Hank Nae, A.J. Bond, Nathan Fleet, Assen Gadjalov, Farid Zarif, Brock Fricker, Tabitha Tao, Ivan Gaston

tt9213244