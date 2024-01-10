IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 83 users

Assault on Fort Texan (1965)

During the War of Independence, a group of Southern soldiers form an alliance with the Apache Indians for the purpose of hunting down and killing the Northern soldiers stationed at Fort Worth.

Alberto De Martino

Edmund Purdom, Paul Piaget, Ida Galli, Eduardo Fajardo, Mónica Randall, Isarco Ravaioli, Rafael Albaicín, Umberto Raho, Germano Longo, Tomás Blanco

