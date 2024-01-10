Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Assault on Fort Texan (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Edmund Purdom,
Eduardo Fajardo,
Germano Longo,
Ida Galli,
Isarco Ravaioli,
Monica Randall,
Paul Piaget,
Rafael Albaicín,
Tomás Blanco,
Umberto Raho
Sutradara
Alberto De Martino
Genre
Western
IMDb
4.6/
10from
83users
Diterbitkan
01 January 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Assault on Fort Texan (1965)
During the War of Independence, a group of Southern soldiers form an alliance with the Apache Indians for the purpose of hunting down and killing the Northern soldiers stationed at Fort Worth.
Alberto De Martino
Edmund Purdom, Paul Piaget, Ida Galli, Eduardo Fajardo, Mónica Randall, Isarco Ravaioli, Rafael Albaicín, Umberto Raho, Germano Longo, Tomás Blanco
tt0059778