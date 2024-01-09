Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Australia: Land of Parrots (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Colin Friels
Sutradara
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.1/
10from
73users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2008
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Australia: Land of Parrots (2008)
Discover the beauty, brilliance and behaviour of Australia’s most conspicuous birds – parrots and cockatoos in Australia: Land of Parrots. Multi-award winning, natural history filmmakers David Parer and Elizabeth Parer-Cook have turned their cameras to the sky to capture the spirit of these dazzling birds with breathtaking results – including rare and never before seen footage – all shot in HD.
Colin Friels
tt1366246