Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Australia

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

73

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2008

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Australia: Land of Parrots (2008)

Discover the beauty, brilliance and behaviour of Australia's most conspicuous birds – parrots and cockatoos in Australia: Land of Parrots. Multi-award winning, natural history filmmakers David Parer and Elizabeth Parer-Cook have turned their cameras to the sky to capture the spirit of these dazzling birds with breathtaking results – including rare and never before seen footage – all shot in HD.

Colin Friels

Diterbitkan

Januari 9, 2024 2:53 pm

Durasi

