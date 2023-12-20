IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 229 users

Away From Here (2014)

Six years after an affair with the 15-year old daughter of the priest who was his mentor, a former youth minister, now an ex-con and recovering addict, returns to his hometown seeking redemption, only to find that his past will not let him go.

Bruce Van Dusen

Alicia Witt, Nick Stahl, Ray Wise, Frankie Faison, John Bedford Lloyd, Peter Conboy, Cosondra Sjostrom, Cosondra Sjostrom, Donna Mitchell, Julie Garfield, Mary Regency Boies, Marisa Redanty, Laura Beckett, Ray Wiederhold, Michelle E. Mancini

