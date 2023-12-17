Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Awaydays (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Anthony Borrows,
Dannielle Malone,
David Barlow,
Ged McKenna,
Holliday Grainger,
Ian Puleston Davies,
Lee Battle,
Liam Boyle,
Nicky Bell,
Oliver Lee
Sutradara
Pat Holden
IMDb
5.7/
10from
3,712users
Diterbitkan
01 April 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Awaydays (2009)
On the Wirral in the grim early years of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership, the opportunities for thrill seeking young men looking to escape 9 to 5 drudgery are what they’ve always been: sex, drugs, rock n’ roll, fashion, football and fighting.
Pat Holden
Stephen Graham, Nicky Bell, Liam Boyle, Oliver Lee, Lee Battle, Holliday Grainger, Sean Ward, Anthony Borrows, David Barlow, Ian Puleston-Davies, Ged McKenna, Dannielle Malone, Sacha Parkinson, Rebecca Atkinson
tt1137436