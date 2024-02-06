IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 4,725 users

Diterbitkan 03 September 2007

Oleh mamat

Babylon 5: The Lost Tales – Voices in the Dark (2007)

This latest installment of Babylon 5 is in two parts: the first, is about an entity that has possessed a worker. It wants to be exorcised but Col. Lochley prevents the priest & sends it & the host both back to Earth. The second is about Galen trying to dupe President Sheridan into assassinating the future Centauri President to stop him possibly attacking Earth in 30 years time.

J. Michael Straczynski, Sara Barnes, Alysse Leite-Rogers

Bruce Boxleitner, Peter Woodward, Alan Scarfe, Teryl Rothery, Keegan MacIntosh, Craig Veroni, Tracy Scoggins, Bruce Ramsay, Ally Warren

tt0871427