Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Scarfe,
Ally Warren,
Bruce Boxleitner,
Bruce Ramsay,
Craig Veroni,
Keegan MacIntosh,
Peter Woodward,
Teryl Rothery,
Tracy Scoggins
IMDb
6.4/
10from
4,725users
Diterbitkan
03 September 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Babylon 5: The Lost Tales – Voices in the Dark (2007)
This latest installment of Babylon 5 is in two parts: the first, is about an entity that has possessed a worker. It wants to be exorcised but Col. Lochley prevents the priest & sends it & the host both back to Earth. The second is about Galen trying to dupe President Sheridan into assassinating the future Centauri President to stop him possibly attacking Earth in 30 years time.
J. Michael Straczynski, Sara Barnes, Alysse Leite-Rogers
Bruce Boxleitner, Peter Woodward, Alan Scarfe, Teryl Rothery, Keegan MacIntosh, Craig Veroni, Tracy Scoggins, Bruce Ramsay, Ally Warren
tt0871427