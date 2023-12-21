IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 528 users

Back to the Wall (1958)

Rich industrialist Jacques Decret learns his wife Gloria is having an affair with a young actor. For revenge, he bombards her with anonymous letters, convincing her that her lover is the culprit while Gloria desperately seeks a way out.

Claude Sautet, Édouard Molinaro, Claude Levillain

Gérard Oury, Jeanne Moreau, Philippe Nicaud, Jean Lefebvre, Micheline Luccioni, Claire Maurier, Jean Michaud, Albert Michel, Colette Renard, René Berthier, Gérard Buhr, Robert Bazil, Jean Degrave, Richard Francoeur, Joëlle Janin, Robert le Béal, Jacques Mancier, Pascal Mazzotti, Jacqueline Noëlle, Philippe Olive, Aurore Chabrol, Chantal de Rieux, Jean-Marie Rivière

