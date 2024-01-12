Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Baking All the Way (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Bianca Sas,
Colin Mochrie,
Cory Lee,
Darrin Maharaj,
Debra McGrath,
Jayne Eastwood,
Maria Syrgiannis,
Mikaela Bisson,
Vas Saranga,
Yannick Bisson
Sutradara
Yannick Bisson
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
N/A
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Baking All the Way (2022)
When Julia Wilson, an accomplished pastry chef from Chicago, heads to a small town bakery famous for their gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook curated with recipes from across the country, she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson, the bakery’s charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe.
Yannick Bisson
Cory Lee, Yannick Bisson, Colin Mochrie, Jayne Eastwood, Mikaela Bisson, Debra McGrath, Vas Saranga, Darrin Maharaj, Bianca Sas, Maria Syrgiannis
tt14667790