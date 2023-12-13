Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bal Ganesh (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
India
Bintang film
Asha Bhosle,
Kailash Kher
Sutradara
Panjak Sharma
IMDb
6.6/
10from
213users
Diterbitkan
08 February 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bal Ganesh (2007)
The film is about the childhood of Lord Ganesh. The film covers a) Lord Ganesh’s birth and b) The story behind Lord Ganesh’s voracious appetite which recalls the incident of Lord Kubera inviting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi for a feast and the consequential events
Panjak Sharma
Kailash Kher, Asha Bhosle
tt6449730