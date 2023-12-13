IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 213 users

Diterbitkan 08 February 2007

Oleh mamat

Bal Ganesh (2007)

The film is about the childhood of Lord Ganesh. The film covers a) Lord Ganesh’s birth and b) The story behind Lord Ganesh’s voracious appetite which recalls the incident of Lord Kubera inviting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi for a feast and the consequential events

Panjak Sharma

Kailash Kher, Asha Bhosle

tt6449730