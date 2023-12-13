  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

India

Sutradara

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

213

users

Diterbitkan

08 February 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Bal Ganesh (2007)

The film is about the childhood of Lord Ganesh. The film covers a) Lord Ganesh’s birth and b) The story behind Lord Ganesh’s voracious appetite which recalls the incident of Lord Kubera inviting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi for a feast and the consequential events
Panjak Sharma
Kailash Kher, Asha Bhosle

Diterbitkan

Desember 13, 2023 11:05 am

Durasi

