IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 1,878 users

Diterbitkan 23 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Bama Rush (2023)

Follow four young women as they prepare to rush at the University of Alabama in 2022. Against the viral backdrop of #BamaRush on TikTok, and the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, the film explores the emotional complexities and high-stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.

Rachel Fleit

Shelly Rose, Isabelle Eacrett, Makalya Miller, Grace O’Connor, Cameron Carley, Sloan Anderson, Rian Preston, Kaiya Scott-Jordan, Elisabeth Boyd, Alyssa Kreuger, John Archibald, Alex Smith, Emma Ruppert, Melissa M. Rose, Hailey Holliday, Diana B. Turk, Madyson Rae Certeza, Trisha Addicks, Lorie Stefanelli, Katie Neville, Lauren Dowsett, Leah Nelson, Jack Parker, Garrett Burnett, Deidra Chestang Lane, Abby Bell, Rachael Fleit, Sophie Jordan Collins

tt21814814