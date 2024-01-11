IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 2,291 users

Banksy Does New York (2014)

On October 1, 2013, the elusive street artist Banksy launched a month-long residency in New York, an art show he called Better Out Than In. As one new work of art was presented each day in a secret location, a group of fans, called “Banksy Hunters,” took to the streets and blew up social media.

Chris Moukarbel

Beth Stebner, Keegan Hamilton, Jaime Rojo

