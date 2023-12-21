IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,284 users

Diterbitkan 14 February 1957

Oleh mamat

Battle Hymn (1957)

Battle Hymn was inspired by the true story of American minister Dean Hess, played here with rare sensitivity by Rock Hudson. A bomber pilot during World War II, Hess inadvertently releases a bomb which destroys a German orphanage. Tortured by guilt, Hess relocates in Korea after the war to offer his services as a missionary. Combining the best elements of Christianity and Eastern spiritualism, Hess establishes a large home for orphans. The preacher’s efforts are threatened when the Korean “police action” breaks out in 1950.

Douglas Sirk

Rock Hudson, Anna Kashfi, Dan Duryea, Don DeFore, Martha Hyer, Jock Mahoney, Alan Hale Jr., James Edwards, Richard Loo, Simon Scott, Carl Benton Reid, Philip Ahn, Bartlett Robinson, Teru Shimada, Carleton Young, Jung’ Kyoo Pyo, Art Millan, William Hudson, Paul Sorensen, James Hong

tt0050171