Becky Brunning: Bloom (2019)

Funny Women finalist and Broadchurch Actor Becky delights with her new show Bloom. A tale of two halves, the show focuses on her relationship with her parents as a child, and her future as she considers starting a family with her wife. Acutely observed and perfectly pitched Bloom is a show from a comedian with the world very much at her feet.

